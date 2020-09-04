M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi takes early lead

Seven- time champ and existing points leader Sebastien Ogier got the ball rolling with what seemed a rather tentative run through the phase in his Toyota Yaris WRC, stopping the clocks with a time of 1m 17.0 s on the narrow, twisting gravel. Britain’s Elfyn Evans, who led the chauffeurs’ standings quickly back in March after taking success in Sweden, assisted the 2nd Toyota through with even higher circumspection, his time over half a 2nd off the Frenchman’s run.

Thierry Neuville then revealed why the softly-softly method may well have actually been sensible. This year’s Monte Carlo Rally winner fired his Hyundai I20 Coupe WRC broad on the 2nd corner of the rally and invested the majority of his time checking out the side windows as he crawled to the surface 1.5 seconds adrift of Ogier’s target time.

Several other front-runners discovered that Tartu vald provided a severe difficulty, with the large straw bales declaring numerous costly portions of aerodynamic devices as the night advanced. Among those who sent out the hay flying was the ruling world champ, Estonia’s own Ott Tanak, who still drew the greatest cheers of the night as he wound up simply 0.1 s off the lead.

However, as the phase bedded in, the male who took maximum benefit was M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi, the popular Finn …