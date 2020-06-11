Lyra McKee: Police recover gun used in journalist’s murder

A gun found by investigators in Northern Ireland may be the weapon that has been used to murder journalist Lyra McKee, police have said.

The pistol was recovered during a search in Derry – the town where the 29-year-old was shot dead in 2019 – last week-end.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy from the Police Service of Northern said: “I can confirm that a gun that has been seized and recovered by police the other day in Derry was the gun that killed Lyra Mckee.”





One line of inquiry is that the weapon was stolen some time ago and used a number of times prior to the journalist’s murder.

