A few days ago, a user named “Lyovik Plan” on the Facebook social network submitted a company application to Gyumri-based human rights activist Karapet Poghosyan.

The latter, surprised by the audacity of the drug user, wrote ․ “Early in the morning, someone gave me a request for a company, already mentioning the price of its product on the page. I may be backward or very old, but I understand one thing very well, without the permission of the “high levels” of the state, with the sponsorship, it would not have been possible to sell such drugs freely in a small country.

Of course, this is done not only to ensure big profits, this disgrace also has another purpose ․ to spoil the young generation, to deprive them of reproduction, to make them politically passive, etc.

Remember, dear people, the event enters everyone’s home. We have only one spring to protect our children, and if we do not use it properly, we will lose them forever. Let’s get rid of the authorities who love evil and death.

PS Recently, advertisements for telegram addresses dealing with drug trafficking were placed on the walls and entrances of residential buildings. ”

After this post by Karapet Poghosyan, according to our information, the Mush police department started preparing materials for the illegal circulation of drugs, psychotropic substances, their equivalents and precursors. day. art. 266 /.

During the police check, Karapet Poghosyan stated that he did not know the user of the “Lyovik Plan” website.

Karapet Poghosyan also noted that the user of the mentioned website did not make any offer to him for buying and selling drugs, and he learned about the advertisements of “Telegram” channels dealing with drugs on the walls of residential buildings from the publication of “Aravot.am” website.

Karapet Poghosyan told Aravot.am that he was called to the Mush police station three days ago to give an explanation.

“I explained that that person had submitted a company application to me early in the morning, I was angry, I said that all this is not actually controlled in the Republic of Armenia, whoever wants to spoil a generation on Facebook or telegram channels today. “I have expressed my concern,” said Karapet Poghosyan.

Nune AREVSHATYAN