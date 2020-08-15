Lyon stun Manchester City to reach Champions League semifinals

The French side made the best start, suppressing Manchester City’s assaulting play and ultimately taking the lead after 24 minutes thanks to Maxwel Cornet’s innovative surface from simply outside package.

In the 2nd half, the English side cranked up the pressure, and the pressure ultimately informed, as Kevin de Bruyne coolly slotted house to level ball game prior to alternative Moussa Demb élé scored 2 objectives to see Lyon through.