Lyon 0-2 Rangers: Ryan Kent sent off in Veolia Trophy win | Football News





Ryan Kent (right) was sent off during the first half

Rangers refused to relent after Ryan Kent’s first-half dismissal while they claimed an extraordinary 2-0 win over Lyon in their Veolia Trophy opener.

The former Liverpool winger looked to possess rediscovered his best form after last year’s indifferent campaign, along with his wizardry fooling the hosts’ Marcelo enough that he subjected to his own goal at the Groupama Stadium.

Ianis Hagi then capped an extraordinary first-half display as that he swept home a second.

But Gers were forced to grind their method to victory when Kent aimed a petulant slap at the man he’d forced in to an own goal.

However, Steven Gerrard’s team stood strong as they kicked off the pre-season tournament in France with an excellent win.

Ianis Hagi scores Rangers’ 2nd goal

And it’s going to boost hopes that they could possibly spring yet another surprise when looking to rescue a 3-1 Europa League deficit against Bayer Leverkusen next month.

Both teams took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before kick-off however it took Rangers time to find their feet.

However, they were ready to go by the 20th minute as they grabbed the lead.

Kent collected a quick corner from James Tavernier before twisting past Rayan Cherki and delivering the lowest ball which bounced in off Marcelo.

Hagi had made an unsuccessful attempt to claim the opener but there clearly was no doubt the 2nd, five minutes later, was his.

Joe Aribo sent Borna Barisic galloping towards the byline and with one left-foot sweep the Romanian sent a deflected strike into the far corner of the Lyon net.

3:00 Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd talks assesses his old club’s odds of winning the Scottish Premiership Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd talks assesses his old club’s chances of winning the Scottish Premiership

But from a position of utter control Rangers found themselves having to dig in as Kent was dismissed.

There was no doubt that he was goaded by Marcelo’s slap but his retaliation in kind under the nose of referee Karim Abed was requesting trouble and he duly found it as the French official flashed red.

Gerrard rang the changes in the 2nd half in a bid to give his team fresh legs and Brandon Barker provided a lot of pace as he raced clear down the left, cutting back for fellow substitute Ross McCrorie whose shot was cleared off the line by Youssouf Kone.

Lyon were taking advantage of their man advantage but found the Rangers defence stubbornly resistant.

The Gers faithful watching in the home had been relieved to see former Old Firm tormentor Moussa Dembele absent from Rudi Garcia’s starting line-up, but the ex-Celtic man was thrown on alongside one-time Manchester United man Memphis Depay with 20 minutes left.

But it had been Barker again who provided the spark of quality for Gers as that he burst past another former Hoop, Jason Denayer, to slot in Jordan Jones, whose shot squirmed wide.

