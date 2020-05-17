Lynn Shelton death: Marc Maron ‘in complete shock’ after director and girlfriend suddenly dies

Marc Maron has issued an emotional assertion following the sudden loss of life of his girlfriend, the director Lynn Shelton.

Shelton – who directed Your Sister’s Sister and episodes of Glow, Mad Men, Master of None and Little Fires Everywhere – died on Friday (16 May) after collapsing on the finish of a week-long sickness.

According to studies, she died from problems associated to an “unidentified blood disorder”.

“There was a previously unknown, underlying condition,” mentioned comic and podcaster Maron. “It was not Covid-19. The medical doctors couldn’t save her. They tried. Hard.





“I liked her very a lot as I do know lots of you probably did as effectively. It’s devastating. I’m levelled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t actually know find out how to transfer ahead on this second.

“I wanted you all to know. I don’t know a few of you. Some I do. I’m simply making an attempt to let the individuals who had been vital to her know.

“She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss.”

Many celebrities paid tribute to Shelton on Twitter, with Mindy Kaling remembering her "sunny energy".





































Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Liz Tigelaar and the remainder of the Little Fires Everywhere forged and crew shared in an announcement their “hearts are damaged in the present day for the lack of our beloved director, pal, mentor and collaborator”.