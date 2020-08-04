Lynn doesn’t expect one-team domination in Berlin FE races

Due to the disturbances triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Formula E has actually chosen to conclude its season with 3 triple headers at Berlin’s Tempelhof Circuit, each utilizing a various design.

The preliminary will occur at the conventional design that has actually been utilized for the Berlin E-Prix in the last 3 years, while the next set of races will be worked on the reverse setup of the track.

For the last 2 season-concluding races, Formula E will operate on an extended 2.55 km course based upon the initial design, however with a number of brand-new technical corners included in the 2nd sector.

Asked if there is a threat that a group might control all 6 races at Berlin provided they all occur at the exact same place, Lynn, who has actually changed Pascal Wehrlein at Mahindra for the last part of the season, stated: “I do not believe we’ll see[that]

“Due to the nature of Formula E it’s really not likely to see one maker controling all 3 rounds.

“All circuits, we did the analysis, today as a group, [we] went through all of it together. All 3 designs use such problems and obstacles for each vehicle.

“So from that side I hope we are gon na see …in regards to nature of Formula E [there] will constantly be a fascinating race.”

Jerome d’Ambrosio echoed the views of his Mahindra colleague Alex Lynn, however firmly insisted …