Lynn Bowden trade ‘was a football decision’

The Las Vegas Raiders made a surprise move on cutdown day, sending third-round pick Lynn Bowden along with a sixth-round pick to Miami for a fourth-rounder.

The decision to cut bait on a third-round selection was a shocker given the bonus money already paid and the draft capital used. Saying goodbye to an early-round pick before he’s even seen the field is a rarity.

Bowden’s situation, however, had difficulty written all over it from the start. A former receiver-turned-quarterback was attempting to become a running back at the pro level. Combine an already difficult position switch with a scrapped offseason program, no preseason games and an odd training camp, and this year wasn’t conducive to such a move.

Despite a report out of Vegas that the Raiders were concerned with off-field issues, general manager Mike Mayock said Sunday that the decision to trade Bowden had only to do with the rookie’s on-field play.

“No. 1, it was a football decision only,” Mayock said Sunday, via The Athletic. “Character, off-the-field, the kid did absolutely nothing wrong. We did all our homework on the kid off the field. He worked his tail off. He came to work every day. So this was completely a football decision. It had nothing to do with anything else.