Lyle Taylor: Burnley, Sivasspor among 12 clubs who want out-of-contract Charlton striker | Football News







Burnley are among 12 clubs taken with Lyle Taylor on a free switch this summer time in addition to Turkish Super Lig aspect Sivasspor.

The soon-to-be out-of-contract Charlton striker, who has refused to return when the Championship resumes this month, can also be being chased by the likes of West Brom, Brentford and Bristol City.

Rangers are additionally eager to take him to Scotland however Taylor might but be tempted to Turkey, the place Sivasspor are stated to have made him a profitable provide.

The 30-year-old advised Sky Sports News final month that he had not returned to coaching over issues of struggling an damage that would impression his possibilities of an enormous transfer.

In an unique interview, by which he admitted to dropping sleep over the choice, he stated: “It makes me suppose what would occur if I had an damage now that threatened the remainder of my profession. I’ll be trustworthy with you, it scared the life out of me.

“That’s my honest reasoning [for not returning]. I know it won’t sit well with people but it’s been a very hard decision to make.”

Charlton supervisor Lee Bowyer stated he understood the choice however was “disappointed”, acknowledging “he just couldn’t take the risk. He’s got the chance to go and make life-changing money for him and his family”.

A string of Championship clubs wished to signal Taylor in January, together with Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea, however a transfer didn’t materialise,

He has continued scoring for Charlton this season, reaching 11 in 22 league appearances earlier than the coronavirus hiatus, regardless of lacking a big chunk of video games with a knee damage suffered final September.

Taylor joined Charlton from AFC Wimbledon in 2018 and has scored 36 targets in 67 appearances in whole for them.