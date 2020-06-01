Lyle Taylor among Charlton players who will refuse to play upon Championship resumption | Football News





Taylor has scored 11 Championship targets this season

Charlton supervisor Lee Bowyer says that a few of his players are refusing to play upon the proposed resumption of the Championship on June 20.

The Addicks boss, whose facet are two factors adrift of security within the Championship, confirmed that they will be with out long-serving defender Chris Solly and prime scorer Lyle Taylor when the league resumes.

Talking on Talksport, Bowyer mentioned: “We have nine players whose contracts finish at the end of June and, unfortunately for us, three of them have said that they’re not going to play.

“Lyle’s one among them and that is powerful for us and for me as a supervisor. Lyle has mentioned that he isn’t going to play due to threat of harm.

“Chris Solly has said the same. David Davis, who’s at Birmingham, says he doesn’t want to come back and play games.”

Taylor, Charlton’s prime scorer this season with 11 targets, is out of contract in the summertime and Bowyer has confirmed that his worry that an harm will stop him from securing a transfer in the summertime is the explanation he has dominated himself unavailable for choice.

Chris Solly had a testimonial towards Aston Villa in the summertime, having spent 10 years on the membership

The 30-year-old attracted curiosity from Swansea, West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield Wednesday and Rangers in January, and it’s seemingly that that will proceed this summer season.

Bowyer says that he’s disenchanted that Taylor will not function within the membership’s final 9 video games and believes he ought to assist them throughout the road.

“I do not suppose I’m asking an excessive amount of. He’s a Charlton participant, he is completed nice for us for 2 years. In my eyes, you end what you have began. Everyone has their very own determination to make.

“What disappoints me the most, and he’s in a difficult position, is that he wants to play but he’s so worried about being injured that he’s saying he wouldn’t be the same player for me. He’s going to get a life-changing move.”