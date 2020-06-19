Lyft Passenger Goes On Racist Rant After Driver Asks Him To Wear Mask

Being asked to wear a face covering was all it took for this Lyft passenger to unleash a rant chock full of racial slurs … and the driver captured all of it on video.

The racist rider got in the Lyft on May 28 in Vegas, and things quickly turned racial and hostile after the driver asked him to wear a mask. … for obvious reasons.

The passenger starts griping because that he does not have a face covering, and tells the driver he doesn’t believe in the coronavirus, inspite of the driver explaining he has members of the family who are infected.

After some bickering over the mask, the virus and the driver’s route, the passenger starts making fun of the driver’s accent and starts unleashing racial slurs.

The man seems to think he has a binding contract with the Lyft driver to simply take him home, but the driver takes a stand and ends the ride early, asking the man to have out … and things carry on downhill.

The passenger calls the driver a “candy a** f****” and threatens to “crush your skull right now.” And, he does not stop there.

The driver finally threatens to call the cops, and that is enough to have the man outta the back of his ride, but not before threatening to take his beef to Lyft.