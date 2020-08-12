Lyft joins Uber in threatening to pull out of California over driver status

Lyft stated it would close down operations in California if required to categorize motorists as workers, the business’s executives stated in an incomes call with financiers onWednesday Lyft joins Uber in threatening to pull out of one of its essential United States markets over the concern of motorists’ workstatus

At concern is the category of ride-hailing motorists as independent specialists, which Uber and Lyft state most motorists choose since of the versatility and capability to set their own hours. But labor unions and chosen authorities compete this denies them of conventional advantages like medical insurance and employees’ settlement. Earlier today, Uber and Lyft were purchased by a California remarkable court judge to categorize their motorists as workers. Both business have actually stated they would appeal the judgment, which was remained for 10 days.

“it would force us to suspend operations in California”

But if their appeals stop working, Lyft might sign up with Uber in closing up store in California, the business’s president John Zimmer stated. “If our efforts here are not successful it would force us to suspend operations in California,” Zimmer stated on a call revealing the 2nd quarter profits of2020 “Fortunately, California voters can make their voices heard by voting yes on Prop 22 in November.”

