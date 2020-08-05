Lydian Armenia: We will not negotiate anything beyond the law – Panorama

After simmering tensions over Amulsar, Lydian Armenia issued a statement on Wednesday, noting that it will not become a “political card” for any force in Armenia. The full text of the statement is below.

“Lydian Armenia officially announces that the company will continue to be one of the unique companies in Armenia that will obey the letter of the law no matter how hard it may be.

The company will not negotiate anything beyond the law. The company will continue to fight to restore its legal rights, despite all the forces that are trying to thwart the country’s largest and exemplary investment through illegal actions.

Lydian Armenia declares that it will not become a political card for any force.

For two years, the whole world has been following this unprecedented illegality, which has affected Armenia’s image. Lydian Armenia calls on the government and the police to restore the law and to stand up for the rights of thousands of citizens who have suffered from the violation of the law for two years.”