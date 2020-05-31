Lychee, raspberry and rose ice lollies recipe

This flavour mixture was made well-known by patissier Pierre Hermé. The depth of rose water does range, so add it slowly, tasting as you go. If you might be utilizing picket lolly sticks in DIY moulds akin to yogurt pots, permit the combine to freeze for about an hour earlier than plunging within the sticks, or they gained’t stand straight.

Basic sugar syrup

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

MAKES

About 150ml

INGREDIENTS

200g caster sugar

100ml boiling water

METHOD

Put the sugar in a small pan with the boiling water. Bring again to the boil, stir properly and flip off the warmth. Cover and go away to chill. Store in a jar. This will hold for a couple of month.

Lychee, raspberry and rose ice lollies

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus freezing

MAKES

Four 85ml lollies

INGREDIENTS

1 x 400g tin of lychees in juice

three tbsp fundamental sugar syrup

1 tsp rose water, or as wanted

200g raspberries

2 tbsp double cream

METHOD