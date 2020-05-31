Lychee, raspberry and rose ice lollies recipe

This flavour mixture was made well-known by patissier Pierre Hermé. The depth of rose water does range, so add it slowly, tasting as you go. If you might be utilizing picket lolly sticks in DIY moulds akin to yogurt pots, permit the combine to freeze for about an hour earlier than plunging within the sticks, or they gained’t stand straight.
Basic sugar syrup
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes
MAKES
About 150ml
INGREDIENTS
- 200g caster sugar
- 100ml boiling water
METHOD
- Put the sugar in a small pan with the boiling water. Bring again to the boil, stir properly and flip off the warmth. Cover and go away to chill. Store in a jar. This will hold for a couple of month.
Lychee, raspberry and rose ice lollies
Prep time: 15 minutes, plus freezing
MAKES
Four 85ml lollies
INGREDIENTS
- 1 x 400g tin of lychees in juice
- three tbsp fundamental sugar syrup
- 1 tsp rose water, or as wanted
- 200g raspberries
- 2 tbsp double cream
METHOD
- Drain the lychees, conserving the juice. Put the lychees in a blender beaker with two tablespoons of the juice, one tablespoon of sugar syrup and the rose water. Blend till clean, then rub by means of a sieve right into a bowl. Taste and add a little bit extra rose water when you suppose it wants it.
- Put half the raspberries within the blender beaker (no want to scrub it) with two tablespoons lychee juice and the remainder of the sugar syrup. Blend, then rub by means of a sieve. Stir the cream into the puree.
- Divide the raspberry cream between 4 lolly moulds. Freeze. Top with the cooled lychee puree, then drop in the remainder of the raspberries. Freeze.