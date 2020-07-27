Luxury trackside apartments worth up to £1.6million are to be built next to Silverstone

Formula One fans will be able to purchase luxury ₤ 1.6 million trackside apartments that are set to be built at Silverstone – with open door to all significant racing occasions.

The 60 brand-new houses are being established by Escapade Living and will be finished by 2022, as reported by TheTimes

The flats – that will begin at ₤650,000 – are being marketed as financial investment residential or commercial properties with a 125- year lease.

Prospective purchasers will likewise get usage of the clubhouse on the edge of the popular racing circuit.

The financially rewarding motorsports market is worth a shocking ₤ 9 billion a year in the UK and Silverstone, in Northamptonshire, is among the most prominent circuits.

A image showing how the flats will look when they are finished in2022 They have an exceptional view of the track

The 60 luxury flats are financial investment residential or commercial properties. But owners can make the most of them throughout race days

As well as Formula One, the world-famous track is likewise host to other widely known occasions such as the Silverstone Classic and Britcar 24.

The track is presently beinged in a rural part of the nation without numerous pricey, luxury hotels for rich motorsport fans.

The apartments – which have views of the famous track – might be an appealing choice for abundant fans of automobile racing.

A variety of arenas now consist of houses. For example Tottenham Hotspur is constructing a minimum of 1,500 at their brand-new arena in north London.

And designer Galliard has built 600 houses around the AFC Wimbledon arena in southwestLondon

The advancement comes amidst other arenas and locations constructing real estate at their premises

The description of the site marketing the residential or commercial properties’ states: ‘Escapade Silverstone is an advancement of sixty homes and a clubhouse on the edge of the SilverstoneCircuit

‘It will run as luxury lodging and will be open to the general public from May 2022 and it will be totally incorporated into the renowned place.

‘The striking architecture and high-spec homes, with strong motorsport looks and display garages, will make the most of the sightlines of the circuit.

‘Where track views are restricted, ensured watching is offered from the clubhouse.

‘The modern style, linked with landscaped open areas, will appeal to the 1,200,000+ visitors that are currently drew in to Silverstone each year.