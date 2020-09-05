Luxury hotels are wooing guests with exclusive wines and spirits

Ed note: This story was reported, composed, and modified prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luxury hotels understand that exclusive touches develop a raised experience forguests From signature bathrobes to custom-scented bath items, these exclusive features make a visitor feel spoiled. Now, some lodgings are taking this method to the hotel bar.

Unlike a home red wine, which is frequently an existing cuvée bought in big amounts, or a winery’s production that gets an unique label developed for the customer, these hotels have actually worked side-by-side with wine makers and distillers to produce a signature drink to their specific specs.

Chef German Ghelfi desired wines that would not just match the food however pay tribute to Chilean culture. Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

German Ghelfi, the executive chef at the brand-new Mandarin Oriental in Santiago initially fell in love with Chilean red wine while residing inPanama When he took his brand-new post at the Mandarin Oriental, Ghelfi saw a chance to make something special from the wines that captured his attention. “We thought it was the perfect occasion to show the local culture through an exclusive Chilean wine,” he states.

Lapostolle– a Chilean winery established in 1994 by Alexandra Marnier-Lapostolle, of the household that developed Grand Marnier– was …

