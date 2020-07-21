Luxury homes in Australia are falling into the ocean due to coastal erosion

Residents in a lot more than 40 houses along Wamberal Beach, located in the central coast north of Sydney, experienced to evacuate over the past couple of days as coastal erosion threatened to damage or destroy the homes.

The multi-million properties sit on a cliff above the water, but days of strong swells have eaten away at the land, causing the cliff face to crumble. Videos from last Friday show white waves surging up the cliff, almost reaching the houses, leaving broken staircases and debris in the sand as the tide pulls away.

This week-end, some homes saw their backyards swallowed by water, or front porches and balconies partially collapsed. Authorities declared lots of homes “at-risk,” and residents were given two hours to pack their belongings and evacuate throughout low tide, according to CNN affiliate Nine News.

It’s not clear when they’ll be allowed back into their homes; authorities have shut off power, gas, and water to the most high-risk properties and fenced off the danger zone, as the Central Coast Council asks members of the community to steer clear of the area.

In the meantime, local officials and welfare agencies are working to provide crisis accommodation for the displaced residents. But many frustrated residents say it’s inadequate too late, and accused the local council of not taking sufficient action to address long-standing concerns. For years, they’ve warned against coastal erosion accelerated by climate change, and lobbied for a seawall — specially after destructive storms in 2016. In a press release on Monday, the council “acknowledged the severe weather had caused great distress to residents.” If residents wanted to just take “coastal engineer-designed action” to protect their homes in the coming weeks, the council wouldn’t take any regulatory action, it said. “This is a not a time for blaming each other — it is a time for us to work together to deliver long-term solutions for the Coast, including for those who have been so terribly impacted by this event,” said Mayor Lisa Matthews in the release. But some residents took this as further evidence of authorities absolving themselves of responsibility. “We can’t protect our own homes at our cost — the council doesn’t want to do anything,” said Chris Rogers, a resident who had to flee his home, according to Nine News. “We’ve got no trust in them. It’s pretty hard to trust someone when for over a decade they’ve been letting people down.” Coasts under threat Severe storms have devastated Wamberal Beach and the surrounding Central Coast multiple times since the 1970s, causing severe erosion and damage to residential properties. However, it wasn’t until last year that the council began preliminary investigations and designs for a seawall. Coastal erosion is threatening other communities around the country, too; not exactly 39,000 buildings around the Australian coast are at risk of accelerated erosion due to the effects of climate change, according to the government’s geoscience agency. At least 7,100 miles (11426.34 kilometers) of Australian coastline — roughly 50% of the country’s entire sandy coastline — could be threatened by 2100, a study found in March. Climate change creates more powerful and extreme weather systems, with higher seas and damaging storms posing new threats. Normally, beaches are dynamic surroundings. Shorelines are supposed to naturally shift and change with the tide and respond to changes in sea level. But when humans develop near the water, we further disrupt a beach’s ability to move and halt the natural processes that allow sand to replenish alone. Worldwide, as many as half all sandy beaches could disappear by the end of the century, according to the March study. Even by 2050 some coastlines might be unrecognizable from what we see today, with 14% to 15% facing severe erosion. Places like Miami Beach in the United States are trucking in thousands of a great deal of sand to patch up badly eroded shorelines, although some have built massive seawalls and breakwaters in an effort to hold precious sand in place. But the financial and environmental costs of those projects are enormous, and scientists say rising seas and more powerful storms, supercharged by a warmer climate, can make this a losing battle. Other countries that may see huge lengths of shoreline eroded are Chile, China, Russia, Mexico and Argentina.

