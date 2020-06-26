Luxury doomsday bunkers: How the mega-rich are preparing for the apocalyse

Written by Elizabeth Stamp, CNN

Say “doomsday bunker” and most of the people would think about a concrete room stuffed with cots and canned items.

The risk of worldwide annihilation could really feel as current because it did throughout the Cold War, however at this time’s high-security shelters couldn’t be extra completely different from their 20th-century counterparts.

A variety of firms round the world are assembly a rising demand for buildings that defend from any danger, whether or not it is a world pandemic, an asteroid, or World War III — whereas additionally delivering luxurious facilities.

“Your father or grandfather’s bunker was not very comfortable,” says Robert Vicino , an actual property entrepreneur and CEO of Vivos , an organization he based that builds and manages high-end shelters round the world.

“They were gray. They were metal, like a ship or something military. And the truth is mankind cannot survive long-term in such a Spartan, bleak environment.”

Planned facilities embrace a pool and an underground backyard that options simulated pure mild. Credit: Courtesy of the Oppidum

Doomsday demand

Many of the world’s elite, together with hedge fund managers, sports activities stars and tech executives (Bill Gates is rumored to have bunkers in any respect his properties) have chosen to design their very own secret shelters to deal with their households and workers.

Gary Lynch, basic supervisor of Texas-based Rising S Company , says 2016 gross sales for their customized high-end underground bunkers grew 700% in comparison with 2015, whereas total gross sales have grown 300% since the November US presidential election alone.

The firm’s plate metal bunkers, which are designed to final for generations, can maintain a minimal of 1 12 months’s price of meals per resident and stand up to earthquakes.

But whereas some need to bunker down alone, others want to experience out the apocalypse in a neighborhood setting that provides an expertise a bit nearer to the actual world.

Five-star shelter A secret bunker in South-East London, constructed to guard key authorities workers throughout a nuclear winter, has been reworked right into a $Four million luxurious residence. Credit: JDM property brokers

Developers of neighborhood shelters like these typically purchase decommissioned army bunkers and missile silos constructed by the United States or Soviet governments — websites that might price a whole lot of tens of millions of {dollars} to construct at this time.

The fortified buildings are designed to face up to a nuclear strike and are available geared up with energy techniques, water purification techniques, blast valves, and Nuclear-Biological-Chemical (NBC) air filtration.

Most embrace meals provides for a 12 months or extra, and lots of have hydroponic gardens to complement the rations. The builders additionally work to create well-rounded communities with a spread of expertise mandatory for long-term survival, from docs to lecturers.

Vicino says Vivos obtained a flurry of curiosity in its shelters round the 2016 election from each liberals and conservatives, and utterly bought out of areas in its neighborhood shelters in the previous few weeks.

Designer ark

One of these shelters, Vivos xPoint , is close to the Black Hills of South Dakota, and consists of 575 army bunkers that served as an Army Munitions Depot till 1967.

Presently being transformed right into a facility that may accommodate about 5,000 folks, the interiors of every bunker are outfitted by the homeowners at a value of between $25,000 to $200,000 every. The worth is dependent upon whether or not they need a minimalist area or a house with high-end finishes.

The compound itself might be geared up with all the comforts of a small city, together with a neighborhood theater, lecture rooms, hydroponic gardens, a medical clinic, a spa and a health club.

Vivos Europa One in Germany Credit: © Copyright Terravivos.com

For shoppers wanting for one thing additional afield and extra luxurious, the firm additionally presents Vivos Europa One , billed as a “modern day Noah’s Ark” in a former Cold War-era munitions storage facility in Germany.

The construction, which was carved out of stable bedrock, presents 34 personal residences, every beginning at 2,500 sq. toes, with the choice so as to add a second story for a complete of 5,000 sq. toes.

The items might be delivered empty and every proprietor can have the area renovated to swimsuit their very own tastes and wishes, selecting from choices that embrace screening rooms, personal swimming pools and gymnasiums.

Vicino compares the particular person areas to underground yachts, and even recommends that homeowners fee the identical builders and designers that labored on their precise vessels.

“Most of these people have high-end yachts, so they already have the relationship and they know the taste, fit, and finish that they want,” he explains.

The huge complicated features a tram system to move residents all through the shelter, the place they’ll go to its eating places, theater, espresso outlets, pool and recreation areas.

“We have all the comforts of home, but also the comforts that you expect when you leave your home,” Vicino provides.

Survival Condo in Kansas Credit: Courtesy of Survival Condo

Nuclear hardened houses

“Our clients are sold on the unique advantage of having a luxury second home that also happens to be a nuclear hardened bunker,” says Hall, who’s already beginning work on a second Survival Condo in one other silo on website.

“This aspect allows our clients to invest in an appreciating asset as opposed to an expense.”

The Survival Condo has a number of completely different layouts, from a 900-square-foot half-floor residence to a two-level, 3,600-square-foot penthouse that begins at $4.5 million.

Owners have entry to their houses and the services at anytime, whether or not a catastrophe is imminent or they only need to get away from all of it, and the complicated contains a pool, basic retailer, theater, bar and library.

The rental affiliation units the guidelines for the neighborhood, and through an emergency, homeowners can be required to work 4 hours a day.

Long-term luxurious

If you like to spend the finish of days solo, or no less than with hand-selected household and pals, it’s possible you’ll want to contemplate The Oppidum in the Czech Republic, which is being billed as “the largest billionaire bunker in the world.”

The top-secret facility, as soon as a joint mission between the former Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic and Slovakia), was constructed over 10 years starting in 1984.

An inside shot of the Oppidum in Czech Republic Credit: Courtesy of the Oppidum

The website now contains each an above-ground property and a 77,000-square-foot underground element. While the closing product might be constructed out to the proprietor’s specs, the preliminary renderings embrace an underground backyard, swimming pool, spa, cinema and wine vault.

While many may see the luxurious facilities at these services as pointless, the builders argue that these options are crucial to survival.

“These shelters are long-term, a year or more,” Vicino says. “It had better be comfortable.”