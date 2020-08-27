Lutron Serena Smart Wood Blinds review: the price of convenience

When it comes to smart home gadgets, there are the simple, basic things that most people start with, such as smart light bulbs, smart outlets, or a smart lock. Any of those can be purchased for a relatively low price and installed in just a few minutes. Then there are the advanced smart home gadgets: things like smart sprinkler systems or extensive surveillance systems. Those are more expensive and more challenging to install.

Smart window shades and blinds sit somewhere in the middle. They are expensive, sometimes abhorrently so, but installation is simple and straightforward. They aren’t as immediately beneficial as a smart light, and they won’t save you money on your energy bill like a smart thermostat, but they can make your day to day slightly better, especially if your window fixtures are in a hard to reach place.