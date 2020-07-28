Lutron Caseta Smart Start Kit, Dimmer Switch (2 Count) with Smart Bridge and Pico remotes, Works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant | P-BDG-PKG2W-A | White



The Caseta wireless Deluxe dimmer kit with smart bridge provides simple and personalized control of your lights, shades and temperature. Control your lights from anywhere within your home with the included Pico remote controls or from anywhere in the world using the free Lutron app. Set lights to automatically adjust with spring and fall time changes, create personalized schedules to turn on, off, or dim lights at set times to best fit your everyday routines, or control lights with your voice via Alexa and Siri. The smart bridge also connects with other leading brands like Honeywell, Eco bee, Sonos, Serena shades and more. The included in-wall dimmers install easily with no neutral wire required, provide the best dimming performance for over 500 different dimmable LED bulbs, and can be controlled from anywhere within the home with the included Pico remotes. To use dimmers in a multi-location application, replace the existing switch with a Pico remote control and wall plate Adapter (PICO-WBX-ADAPT, sold separately). Pico remote control takes (1) CR2032 battery, included in remote.

MOST CONNECTED: Caseta connects with more leading smart home devices – including Alexa, Apple Home Kit, the Google Assistant, Serena shades and Sonos – than any other smart lighting control brand

CONTROL YOUR WAY: Caseta puts the smarts in the switch so you can control your lights a variety of ways – via the free Lutron app, your voice, or from the wall. You can create personalized schedules to turn on, off, or dim lights at set times to best fit your everyday routines, or activate favorited lighting scenes with the touch of a button

RELIABLY SMART: The smart bridge doesn’t use Wi Fi, so you get super fast, ultra reliable smart lighting that works right, without slowing your Wi Fi down with more devices

SET IT AND FORGET IT: Always keep your smart light functionality. Even when the Wi Fi goes down, there’s no need to reset your schedules and scenes or reconnect everything when it comes back online

GET MORE, SPEND LESS: One Caseta smart switch can control many bulbs at once; make many bulbs smart, even your existing bulbs. Get smart control of multiple styles of dimmable LED, incandescent, and halogen bulbs

WORKS WITH EXISTING WIRING: Unlike other smart dimmer switches, Caseta works in any home, of any age, as it does not require a neutral wire