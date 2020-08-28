Lute Olson: Legendary Arizona basketball coach dies at 85

Olson led the Wildcats to the 1997 championship game and coached his group to 3 extra Final Four looks. Olson won nationwide Coach of the Year honors 5 times.

Olson had 781 profession training wins, with a record of 589-187at Arizona Olson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

University of Arizona Director of Athletics Dave Heeke stated in a declaration, “Coach (Olson) was an iconic figure in college basketball who put the University of Arizona’s basketball program on the map. Yet his legacy extends well beyond the court. He impacted thousands of lives, inspiring young men to reach beyond their potential and instilling service to others as a cornerstone of a person’s character. He will be greatly missed by all who love the University of Arizona.”

“Lute Olson was so much more than a basketball coach,” stated University of Arizona President Robert C.Robbins “He was an educator, a motivator, a husband, a father, a grandfather and a friend to so many. He was a true leader in every sense of the word and displayed such integrity and compassion in every endeavor. While Coach will no longer be with us, his presence will be felt for generations to come. On behalf of the University of Arizona, our community and generations of Wildcat fans, we extend our thoughts and prayers to the Olson family.”