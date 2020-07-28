LUOSIKE iPhone Charger 10 ft Cable with Wall Plug (4 Pack), Dual USB Wall Charger Block with 2X10 Foot Long Charging Cord Compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/Xs/Xs Max/XR/X 8/7/6/6S Plus, iPad



Price: $15.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 04:29:18 UTC – Details)



Incredibly Durable Cable

The cable with high quality material which is more durable than other cable, prevent to bending or scratching. Past 8000+ times bend test.

Lightweight and flexible, easy to carrying but tangle -free indeed.

Perfect Length

The 10 feet length of these charging cables allows you to move around freely as you charging your devices, best length for home, car, office, or travel. Great performance provides charging or syncing with your devices.

USB Wall Charger:

With Fireproof Shell, has automatic protection circuit. Protects against short circuiting, over-heating, over-current, and over-charging.

Dual-USB Allows you to charger two mobile devices simultaneously at high speed. It can really save your time.

Compatibile with:

Phone 11/ 11 Pro/ 11 Pro Max/ X/ XS/ XS Max/ XR

Phone 8 /8 Plus, Phone 7 /7 Plus

Phone 6 /6S /S Plus /6S Plus, Phone 5 /5S/5C/ SE

Pad Pro / Pad Air / Air 2, Pad mini 2 / mini 3/ mini 4, Pad 4th gen

Pod Touch 5th gen / Pod Nano 7th gen

What’s in the package:

2 Pack 10 Feet USB Cables

2 X Dual USB Wall Charger

Guarantee & Warranty:

We provide one year replacement and refund Warranty. If you have any question about our products, please feel free to Contact us 🙂

【Safety System】: With PC fireproof material. It has the function of automatic protection circuit, Intelligent circuit design protects against short circuiting, over-heating, over-current, and over-charging.

【Extra long】: 10-Foot Cable is great length which make your life more convenient, best length for home, car, office, or travel!

【Compatible with】: 2 port wall plug with 10ft+10ft fast Charger Cable Compatible with Phone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS Max, XR, XS, 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 plus, 6s plus, 6s, 6 Plus, 6, 5c, 5s, 5c, SE, Pad mini, mini2, Pad Air, Pad Pro, Pod

【What you get】: 2 Pack 10ft cable + 2 Pack Dual USB Wall Charger. We offer 12 months warranty and friendly customer service. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.