Luo Yang challenges Chinese gender norms

Written by Marlen Komar, CNN

CNN Style has actually introduced a devoted Beauty area. Read more Beauty stories here

.

For Chinese professional photographer Luo Yang, girlhood has a wide range of significances. But instead of depending on the kind of saccharine representations typically utilized in China to portray girls– mild, fragile, and extremely womanly– Luo’s job “Girls” includes edgy and alternative topics who defy stereotype and expectation.

Set versus a background of leased homes, hazy night markets and high-rise terraces, the series welcomes audiences to think of each lady’s story. Sparsely embellished houses mean battle, though the topics’ expressions recommend a specific strength. Some of the girls are photographed with their partners, while others are seen sitting partially nude on roofs or cigarette smoking at windows.

1/10— “Pengpeng” (2013) by Luo Yang Chinese professional photographer Luo Yang depicts edgy female topics who defy stereotype and expectation. Credit: Luo Yang

“My intention (for) the series is to capture and keep the primitive, young state of women, which I think is beautiful,” the professional photographer stated in an e-mail interview. “They are all girls, (and) not just in terms of their age. It refers more to a ‘girl-like’ state of mind.”

Dismantling gender stereotypes

So what does girlhood appear like to …