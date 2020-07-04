Lunar eclipse: When and where to watch the 4th of July event

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the faint penumbra shadow cast by Earth. The moon misses the Earth’s umbral shadow, which is most widely known for creating total and partial lunar eclipses.
This event might not be as illustrious as a partial or total lunar eclipse where parts of the moon seem to disappear.
Still, a noticeable darkening of the moon’s surface will undoubtedly be visible with no telescope. The eclipse begins at 11:07 p.m. ET and last through 1:52 a.m. ET, with peak darkening occurring just after midnight.
It’s also the Buck Moon
During now, it will also peak as the full moon — nicknamed the Buck Moon — just after midnight on Sunday morning. It will appear opposite the Sun (in Earth-based longitude) at 12:44 a.m. ET, according to NASA.
The July full moon also has been called Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, Mead Moon, Rose Moon, Guru Moon and Dharma Day.
This event is simply the beginning of an astronomical month.
If the clouds get in the way of your lunar eclipse viewing, mark your calendar for these other July astronomical events.
Saturn and Jupiter make their closest approach to Earth
Expect a brighter than usual illumination of the planets as they simply take center stage across the horizon. Jupiter takes the cake, though, as it’s expected to outshine Saturn by 15 times.
The largest planets of our solar system will observe each other westward across the night sky.
They will undoubtedly be bundled brightly together overhead, creating their most dazzling display of the year.
July will end with dueling meteor showers
The capstone of the July astronomy calendar will be marked by two meteor showers peaking on the same night.
The event may happen on the evening of July 28, lasting in to July 29.
The waning crescent moon and ideal summer temperatures is likely to make for perfect viewing conditions for the dual July meteor showers.
Now we just need the clouds to participate, too, in hopes of clear skies to watch streaking meteors.