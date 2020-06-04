Lunar Eclipse June 2020: How to Watch Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Live on June 5, India Timings, More

Another lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan is practically here, which is the second of four in 2010. It will soon be visible from India, and many parts of the planet. This eclipse will be a partial penumbral eclipse meaning the Moon will move through the faint, outer part of Earth’s shadow called the penumbra. This kind of penumbral eclipse is often recognised incorrectly as a normal full Moon. Thus, it is also being referred to by name including Strawberry Moon Eclipse, Mead Moon Eclipse, Honey Moon Eclipse and more.

Penumbral lunar eclipse 2020: What is it?

A penumbral lunar eclipse is amongst the three kinds of lunar eclipses – total, partial, and penumbral. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Earth blocks a number of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon and the outer area of the Earth’s shadow, called the ‘penumbra’, covers all or part of the Moon. Since the penumbra is fainter compared to the dark core of the Earth’s shadow called ‘umbra’, this eclipse is harder to spot. This can also be why sometimes a penumbral lunar eclipse is mistaken as the full Moon.

June full moon or Strawberry Moon

June’s full moon is coinciding with the penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5-6 so when per a report by Space.com, the full moon will occur on June 6 at 12:42am IST. It will be visible from India and other areas of the world, however, North America and most of South America will lose out on it. Strawberry Moon is a nickname for the full moon that appears in June. It name from the strawberry harvesting season in some area of the US.

“The Maine Farmer’s Almanac first published “Indian” names for the full Moons in the 1930’s. According to this Almanac, as the full Moon in June and the last full Moon of spring, the Algonquin tribes called this the Strawberry Moon. The name comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in the north-eastern United States,” writes NASA.

When and where to watch the June 2020 lunar eclipse

The penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 11:15pm on June 5 and last until 2:34am on June 6, which is around three hours and 18 minutes. It will soon be visible from Eastern Africa, the Middle East, Southern Asia including India, and Australia. As per the data by NASA, the eclipse will soon be visible to people surviving in the Eastern coast of South America, Western Africa, and Europe at Moonrise and to people in Japan and New Zealand at Moonset.

A map of regions that will get to witness the lunar eclipse

Photo Credit: NASA

How to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse

The penumbral lunar eclipse may be hard to spot but popular YouTube channels including Slooh and Virtual Telescope are known to host livestreams. Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 is also said to be carrying a live webcast of the eclipse that’ll be hosted by astronomer Gianluca Masi.

Three eclipse in a lunar month

The lunar eclipse on June 5 is the firstly three lunar eclipses in this lunar month of June to July 2020, as per a report by EarthSky. This is also called eclipse season. The first, as we know if on June 5, followed by June 21 Solar Eclipse that’ll be visible from Africa, South-eastern Europe, and Asia. The final lunar eclipse can happen on July 5 which is visible to people in North and South America.