Lumitrac GPS Tracker GL300MA – 4G Mini Hidden Tracker Device for Vehicle, Car, Equipment, Assets, Teen Driver – Low Monthly Fee



Price: $70.00 - $34.95

(as of Jul 24,2020 00:30:30 UTC – Details)



The Lumitrac Mini GPS Tracker tells you where your loved ones and important belongings are, and where they’ve been. Use Lumitrac trackers whenever, wherever, and on whatever you want. Lumitrac’s tracking data are synchronized and accessible on computer and Android / iOS mobile Apps.

✅ Works in North America with 4G LTE coverage. Battery lasts up to 14 days tracking in Real-Time while maintaining the small size. Unique Route Fitting Algorithm is applied to record actual routes (no missing details) and accurate mileages.

✅ Get alerted when the tracker enters or exits a Geo-fence zone you define. Receive SOS, speed alerts, start and stop moving notifications via email or SMS. Create summary reports about route, speed, total distance, and more. Data saved on the cloud never expires.

✅ One simple affordable service plan: USD 19.99 / Month, SIM card included. Cancel and reactivate at any time with one click. We’ve adjusted the device to an optimized equilibrium between update frequency and battery consumption. Feel free to switch to 10s, 30s, 60s update depending on your needs. Functional for professionals and simple enough for anyone to use.

✅ Direct customer service from real people who understand and answer your questions. No hiding behind layers of automatically answering system.