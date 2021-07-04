Lumber futures tank more than 40% in June, where do prices go from here?
Lumber futures tank more than 40% in June, where do prices go from here?

John Duncanson, Executive VP of Corton Capital Inc. and Timber Analyst on the Corton Global Timber Fund, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Kristin Myers to discuss to discuss lumber prices and the impact on housing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR