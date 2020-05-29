Lullingstone Castle: man dies after rocks were thrown, say police | UK news

A man has died after experiences of a disturbance and rocks being thrown within the grounds of a fort in Kent, police have stated.

Kent police stated officers were known as to the grounds of Lullingstone Castle in Eynsford at 5.21pm on Thursday. The power added: “It was reported that rocks were being thrown.

“A man later died at the scene and officers from the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate are investigating.”

Other news experiences stated the man was aged in his 70s.

Lullingstone Castle was inbuilt 1497 and is a vacationer attraction within the space, that includes a 15-acre lake and several other gardens containing worldwide vegetation. The property, close to the Brands Hatch racing circuit, has been owned by members of the identical household for the reason that 15th century. It is closed as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.