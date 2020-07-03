Luke Thompson ready to make NRL debut with Canterbury Bulldogs | Rugby League News







Luke Thompson flew out to Australia last month to join the Canterbury Bulldogs following an early release from his St Helens contract

Luke Thompson could make his NRL debut only a week after getting out of quarantine.

Canterbury Bulldogs coach Dean Pay has named his new recruit in his 21-man squad to take on South Sydney on Sunday, survive Sky Sports, and the former St Helens star admits he is ready to go.

“I’ve done two sessions so far,” Thompson told Sky Sports.

“I’m ready, you know I’m straight back in to training, I felt like I’d not necessarily been away.

“I kept myself fit through the isolation in England, I was training most days. Personally i think physically fit and I feel refreshed from the others, obviously maybe not taking a beating every week.

“I spoke with the coach and that he said however put me in the squad, and just said ‘no pressure’ and said he would work with me.

“I really want to play, I can’t wait to get out there and get playing, but I’ve been thrown straight in this week, so my legs have been in bits to be honest.”

Thompson could make his Bulldogs debut against South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday

Pay’s decision to are the England international in his squad just seven days after stepping out of quarantine, is a decision Sky Sports’ Brian Carney agrees with.

“If I was a coach and I assessed a player and felt he was physically ready for it, I would certainly put him in to bring some enthusiasm into a team that were very disappointing in their last defeat,” Carney said.

“I’m certainly looking forward to seeing him pulling on a Canterbury jersey. He has all the attributes to make a mark on the Australian game.”

While Thompson is eager to get back on the frequency as soon as possible, the particular 25-year older admitted he or she didn’t would like to hurry anything.

“My groin and my hips took a bit of a beating so, if I don’t play this week, then maybe the week after, but we’ll just see how we go in the morning.”

Canterbury Bulldogs coach Dean Pay

The 2019 Harry Sunderland winner mentioned he is deciding into existence in Australia, and his brand new captain, Josh Jackson continues to be showing your pet the rules.

“They’re all fantastic. Everyone continues to be really pleasing, all my team-mates, all the employees, so I seem like I’ve built in pretty well plus loving that at the moment.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Live upon

“I’ve been for dinner and coffee with Josh Jackson. I’ve been out with him twice, he’s a really good lad. He leads by example at training as well.”

The Englishmen continues to be called the greatest prop on earth, a subject that has not gone undetected by the Australian media. Asked if having been feeling any kind of pressure, Thompson responded: “To be honest We don’t actually look at exterior pressure plus things like that will.

“I put pressure on myself every day from the standards I set for myself. I want to be the best I can be. I put pressure on myself every day in training and the way I live my life with my diet and things like that, so I hope that takes care of what happens on the field.”

Wests Tigers versus Penrith Panthers Live upon

Carney does not have doubt Thompson will be a large success within the NRL.

“There’s a new relentless characteristics to Luke Thompson’s enjoy, he’s not really the highest player on earth, he’s well-constructed but your dog is not the particular tallest, yet he’s extremely swift and a persistent individual.

“They’re most likely to visit a player who are able to go lengthy minutes and offer a lot of influence for their aspect and that can provide you with a big raise. You undoubtedly want an ahead who can fold the competitors backwards plus Luke Thompson can do that will.

“Luke Thompson will make it and will be a success in the NRL of that I have no doubt.”