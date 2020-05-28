Luke Jones | WREG.com

Luke Jones joins WREG News Channel three from KIFI/KIDK in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

There, he lined every thing from the discharge of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl and a slow-moving landslide in Wyoming to an uncommon June snow occasion.

He additionally frequently lined native courts and authorities and labored to make clear waste and corruption.

Luke made his tv debut on Neighborhood Network News in Boston whereas learning at Boston University. He was on the bottom minutes after the Boston Marathon bombings and supplied round the clock protection of the bombings and the following manhunt.

A Houston native, Luke is a twin citizen of each the U.S. and U.Ok.

If there’s a narrative you suppose he ought to cowl, be happy to succeed in out to him at [email protected] or on his Facebook web page.