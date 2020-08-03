Luke Combs marries Nicole Hocking in small Florida ceremony: ‘Best day of my life’

In images Combs, 30, and Hocking, 30, published, the groom used a light blue button-down, a dark blue sports jacket and khaki trousers. The bride-to-be used a white gown with a bustier top that had embroidered flowers and a tulle skirt.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SAYS QUARANTINING WITH HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN HAS BEEN A ‘GOOD TEST’ OF MARRIAGE

“Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever,” the “She’s Got The Best of Me” vocalist composed on Instagram together with images from the event.

Hocking likewise required to social networks and called their wedding event “the most special day.”

“I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you!” she continued. “Although we want would might have had each and every single one of our household & & pals there, we can’t wait to commemorate with everybody next year!”

THOMAS RHETT SAYS QUARANTINE IS A ‘BLESSING IN DISGUISE’ BECAUSE OF EXTRA FAMILY TIME

Hocking concluded: “So excited to share more of this day soon. much love!”

“Luke and Nicole were married at their home in southern Florida with family on Aug. 1,” an associate for Combs informedPeople “Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year.”

The couple’s scaled-back wedding was because of …