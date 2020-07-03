Luke Campbell warns Ryan Garcia: Social media followers ‘won’t help him in the ring’ | Boxing News

Luke Campbell insists that it’s “hard to see” if Ryan Garcia’s capability matches his repute as a result of he has by no means fought “someone of quality”.

Hull’s Campbell has been ordered by the WBC to contend for its interim light-weight title in opposition to Garcia, an unbeaten 22-year-old who’s one in all American boxing’s most feted abilities.

“I know he has mentioned my name in the past but what he says and what he does are two completely different things,” Campbell advised Sky Sports about Garcia.

Campbell is a 2012 Olympic gold medallist

Garcia is unbeaten in 20 fights

“I’m nicely up for this combat.

“He is a giant title, he attracts lots of consideration. He seems to be like he carries energy and he has pace.

“We’ll soon find out, won’t we?”

Garcia has 6.6 million Instagram followers however Campbell laughed off: “He has a hell of a following but they won’t help him in the ring.”

Garcia and 21-year-old Devin Haney, a fellow WBC titleholder, are two of America’s most prodigious younger boxers however Campbell stays unconvinced.

“It’s hard to see what they are about until they have been in the ring with someone of quality who has a good CV,” he stated.

“By the quantity of fights they’ve had, I had already overwhelmed two former world champions.

“Neither of them have fought a former world champion but.

“Time will tell.”

The WBC presently have a number of light-weight belts in circulation.

Vasiliy Lomachenko, who beat Campbell final 12 months for the WBA, WBC and WBO titles, is now recognised as the WBC ‘franchise’ champion.

Haney was due to this fact upgraded from interim to full champion regardless of being briefly labelled “champion in recess” whereas he overcame an damage.

Campbell and Garcia, who has changed Javier Fortuna, will battle for the interim title.

Fortuna is as an alternative going through Jorge Linares for the ‘diamond’ belt.

Campbell acknowledged the scenario was “frustrating” however insisted he is not going to full his world title dream by beating Garcia: “No, as a result of it is the interim, not the precise full title.

“I believed I used to be the champion after I beat Linares however I did not get the choice. I’m not so I am unable to say that I’m. But I believed I gained seven out of 12 rounds in opposition to him.

“I’m not going to say that I’m the champion till I’ve received the correct belt.

“I just want to be a world champion so I’ll do whatever it takes, beat whoever is in my way, and the rest will just fall into place.”

Campbell misplaced on factors to Lomachenko

Campbell stated about his courageous loss to pound-for-pound phenom Lomachenko: “I do not see it as a powerful efficiency. I might be so a lot better. With a couple of tweaks and changes, I will likely be so a lot better, and that is what I’ve been engaged on since that combat.

“I truthfully do assume that combat was the making of me however I’ve to proceed to carry out and beat whoever is in entrance of me.

“I do not have a look at that combat and assume: ‘I did good’. I have a look at it and assume: ‘I might be so a lot better’.

“There’s not many individuals calling out Lomachenko, put it that approach.

“I don’t think he would be keen to give me a rematch because he knows what a hard fight it is.”

Lomachenko will subsequent face unbeaten IBF champion Teofimo Lopez.

“Lopez is a class fighter with a lot of skill,” Campbell stated. “But Lomachenko is in his own league and he will win the fight and move on. It is a cracking fight.

“Lopez seems to be like he has energy, pace and ability. But Lomachenko’s IQ of boxing is one other degree. If you hit him with one shot, you are not hitting him with that shot once more. He could be very, very good.

“I would love a rematch with him one day.”