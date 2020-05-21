Luke Campbell still in WBC title mix with Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko, says WBC president | Boxing News





Luke Campbell had hoped to obtain one other WBC light-weight title battle

Luke Campbell could possibly be a part of a WBC event after lacking out on one other battle for the WBC title, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

Campbell was set to battle Javier Fortuna for the vacant WBC belt after Devin Haney was named champion-in-recess in December, however the American was reinstated because the WBC title-holder after recovering from a shoulder harm.

The 32-year-old Hull fighter will as an alternative face Fortuna for the WBC ‘interim’ title, with the winner receiving a compulsory shot at Haney, who has been granted the chance to make a voluntary defence.

Devin Haney regained his standing as WBC light-weight champion

WBC ‘Franchise’ champion Vasiliy Lomachenko can also be anticipated to place his WBO and WBA belts at stake towards Teofimo Lopez, Brooklyn’s unbeaten IBF title-holder.

Asked to make clear the WBC’s rulings, Sulaiman instructed Sky Sports: “Well, I see a chance for excellent matches to occur. To get extra pleasure happening.

“Fortuna and Campbell will fight for the ‘interim’ title. They had signed to fight for the title. Now Haney, with this time he has healed, so there you have an opportunity for many great fights.

Vasiliy Lomachenko is prone to face Teofimo Lopez in a unification conflict

“Teofimo Lopez is a sensational attraction. Lomachenko, Fortuna, Campbell and Haney, so they have two years of great activity that could be happening.”

Haney beforehand held the WBC ‘interim’ belt, however was elevated to full WBC champion in October, with Lomachenko receiving ‘Franchise’ standing.

Explaining his resolution course of, Sulaiman stated: “I choose the way of giving fans, millions of fans, great fights, which is what the sport is all about. If that will have a few not happy, a few confused, so be it,

“But I favor to take the good exercise in the ring to offer tens of millions of followers nice fights.”

7:02 Campbell says he would ‘love one other go’ at Lomachenko Campbell says he would ‘love one other go’ at Lomachenko

Campbell challenged Lomachenko for the WBC, WBO and WBA belts in August, struggling a factors loss at The O2.