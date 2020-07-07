Luke Campbell and Ryan Garcia in negotiations to fight after Golden Boy Promotions approval | Boxing News





Luke Campbell is nearer to preventing Ryan Garcia

Luke Campbell is a step nearer to dealing with Ryan Garcia after the American’s participation in the fight was confirmed by his promoters Golden Boy.

The WBC ordered Hull’s Campbell to face Garcia for the interim light-weight title (the total title is held by Devin Haney and the ‘franchise’ champion is Vasiliy Lomachenko).

Campbell and Garcia should nonetheless agree phrases earlier than a fight turns into a actuality however each side have now publicly indicated their willingness.

Campbell instructed Sky Sports about Garcia’s 6.6m Instagram followers: “He has a hell of a following but they won’t help him in the ring.”

Garcia, a 22-year-old unbeaten in 20 and among the many US’s most proficient prospects, mocked Campbell on-line for that remark.

Campbell’s inventory rose after a aggressive fight with Lomachenko

Garcia is unbeaten in 20

“I know he has mentioned my name in the past but what he says and what he does are two completely different things,” Campbell mentioned.

“I’m properly up for this fight.

“He is an enormous identify, he attracts quite a lot of consideration. He seems like he carries energy and he has velocity.

“We’ll soon find out, won’t we?”

Campbell was crushed by Lomachenko final 12 months however is concentrating on a rematch.

Lomachenko, holder of WBA, WBC and WBO gold, subsequent meets IBF light-weight champion Teofimo Lopez.