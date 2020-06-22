Luke Bryan Surprises Wish Kid with Special Video



Luke Bryan wouldn’t allow the pandemic stop him from making an incredible wish be realized for a fan with cerebral palsy … and her reaction will melt your heart.

Luke sent a special, personalized video to Emma Lookatch, brightening her day with a loving message and telling her he’s hopeful they can meet in person if the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Emma’s an enormous Luke Bryan fan, and the good folks over at Kids Wish Network — a charity that grants wishes to kids with lethal illnesses — had arranged for her to meet up Luke on the pair of “American Idol,” a gathering that was dashed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

While he couldn’t meet Emma in person this time around, Luke recorded a special greeting and sent it to her and her parents … and ya gotta see Emma’s reaction as she watches the message on a brand new iPad and Beats by Dre headphones.