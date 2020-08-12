Luke Bryan calls the ‘aftermath’ of Lady Antebellum’s name change ‘a mess’

However, a blues vocalist by the name of Anita White had been using the name Lady A for numerous years.

Since then, the band has filed a lawsuit to secure rights to the name, which they declare has actually been a label of theirs throughout their profession.

Country vocalist Luke Bryan has actually called the drama surrounding Lady Antebellum’s name change ‘a mess.’ (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images).

Now, nation super star Luke Bryan has actually voiced his viewpoint on the matter during a virtual chat with Andy Cohen.

“I don’t think they were anticipating the aftermath of being called Lady A,” he mentioned. “I can say that for years, everyone in the country music community has really referred to them as Lady A.”

The “American Idol” judge used an example, describing that he ‘d request for “the Lady A guys” when he was on the phone.

Bryan stated that Lady A was a “great option” for the band to change their name to, however “now it’s tricky.”

Country band Lady Antebellum remains in the throes of a claim over the name Lady A, which they now pass after reevaluating their previous name’s recommendation to the pre-abolitionSouth (REUTERS/Mike Blake).

