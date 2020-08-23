Lukashenko vows to defend Belarus borders as more mass protests planned | World news

Belarus’s authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has actually purchased his defence minister to take “stringent measures” to defend the nation’s territorial stability after mass protests versus his claim to election success.

The 65-year-old, who stated he won a 6th governmental term with 80% of the vote in the 9 August ballot, made the talk about Saturday while checking military systems in Grodno, near Belarus’s border with Poland, according to the president’s press service.

Lukashenko knocked the recent mass protests, which he stated were getting assistance from Western nations, and purchased the army to defend western Belarus, which he explained as “a pearl”.

“It involves taking the most stringent measures to protect the territorial integrity of our country,” Lukashenko stated.

Opposition token Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran away to Lithuania after the election, stated Lukashenko’s remarks were an effort to “distract attention from our inner problems”.

Tikhanovskaya advised pro-democracy protesters to maintain the momentum, stating Lukashenko had “no choice” however to engage with the opposition.

“I am so proud of Belarusians now because after 26 years of fear they are ready to defend their rights,” she stated in Vilnius, on the eve of what are anticipated to be mass protests in Belarus on Sunday.

” I call them to continue, not to stop, since it’s truly essential now to continue to be joined in the battle for the rights. They have to …