Lukashenko under pressure as rival protests planned in Belarus capital By Reuters

By Andrei Makhovsky

MINSK (Reuters) – Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was under growing pressure on Sunday with rival protests due to assemble on the capital a week after an objected to governmental election that has actually tossed his nation into chaos.

Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, has actually dealt with down a week of street presentations and declined needs for a re-run of an election protesters state was enormously rigged to camouflage the reality that he has actually lost public assistance.

He rejects losing, mentioning main outcomes that provided him simply over 80% of the vote.

Often psychological in state TELEVISION looks, the 65-year-old leader has actually declared a foreign-backed plot to fall him. He has actually likewise mentioned assured military assistance from Russian President Vladimir Putin if required, something the Kremlin has actually not verified.

Russia, which has actually had a struggling relationship with Lukashenko, is viewing carefully as Belarus hosts pipelines that bring Russian energy exports to the West and is likewise seen by Moscow as a buffer zone versus NATO.

The EU is preparing to enforce brand-new sanctions on Belarus in reaction to a violent crackdown in which a minimum of 2 protesters have actually been eliminated and thousands apprehended.

