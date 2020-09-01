Lukashenko: There’ll be no civil war in Belarus – Panorama

There will be no civil war in Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

“If we start breaking each other over our knees, you know what’s going to happen… There’s going to be at least a civil war. But don’t worry, that won’t happen,” the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying while meeting with residents of Baranovichi following an assembly at a local college.