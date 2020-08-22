Lukashenko says he will close Belarus factories that are seeing protests: RIA By Reuters





MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Saturday he would close factories that have actually seen employee demonstrations, the Russian RIA news firm reported, his newest effort to stop a wave of opposition rallies considering that objected to elections this month.

Lukashenko likewise recommended he would fire the employees worried.

“If a factory is not working then let’s put a lock on its gate from Monday, let’s stop it,” RIA mentioned Lukashenko as stating in the town of Grodno near the border withPoland “People will calm down and we will decide whom to invite (to work) next.”

In the most significant difficulty to Lukashenko’s 26 years in power, individuals have actually required to the streets in numerous Belarusian towns, consisting of in its capital Minsk, for almost 2 weeks, opposing versus the outcome of an Aug 9 election that they state was rigged to provide the president re-election.

Some employees at a variety of state factories have actually likewise signed up with demonstrations.

Lukashenko has actually rejected any scams in the vote.

His primary challenger in the election, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, has actually gotten away to neighbouringLithuania Without calling anyone, Lukashenko stated on Saturday that arrangers of the country-wide rallies “are sitting abroad in neighbouring countries” and taking pleasure in political assistance from those …