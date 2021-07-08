Lukashenko rival sentenced to 14 years in prison, Twitter faces crackdown in India,
Lukashenko rival sentenced to 14 years in prison, Twitter faces crackdown in India,

Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita reports the latest news from around the world includin Belarus President Lukashenko rival, Viktor Babaryko, being sentenced to 14 years in prison, the India court ruling that Twitter is legally liable for all content posted on the platform, and France pushes back against against new Russian law requiring Champagne labeling to be revised.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR