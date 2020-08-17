Lukashenko: Re-election in Belarus out of question – Panorama

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko went to the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant to consult with employees in the middle of reports of strikes, according to a TASS reporter. During his see, Lukashenko got a report that plants in the nation were mainly running usually, according to the BelTA news firm.

The Belarusian president specified that no governmental re- election will happen in the nation.

“You will not live to see the day I do anything under pressure. There will be no re-election. Because, in that case, there will be no MZKT [Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant], no MAZ [Minsk Automobile Plant] no BelAZ [the quarry truck plant]. Everything will be destroyed in half a year then,” Lukashenko stated, according to the BelTA news firm.

“You speak about unfair elections and want fair ones?” the president asked.”I have an answer for you. We had the elections. Unless you kill me, there will be no other elections.”

When talking about require strikes, the Belarusian president that “150 and even 200 people don’t set the tone at a plant.” “The thing to understand is that the ‘bad’ president has maintained an excessive number of workers to make sure that no one is thrown on the street,” Lukashenko kept in mind. “Who wishes to work, let them work. And when it comes to those who do not wish to work, we …