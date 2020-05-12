Lukashenko: Other countries follow Belarus’ coronavirus response strategy – Panorama

Belarus’ coronavirus response strategy has actually been taken on by other states, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko stated at a conference in Minsk on 12 May, BelTA information firm reported.

“The continuous advancements associated with infections as well as other conditions that we had as well as have in lots are still bearable inBelarus We are not claiming that every little thing is okay, that we have actually taken lot of money by the forelock.

We have not. However, the strategy that we have actually been complying with virtually 3 months is flourishing. Other states have actually begun doing the same. Look at western countries: they have actually begun resuming meticulously; their economic climates have actually rebooted; these are countless individuals. At the very same time, the day-to-day fatality matter there [from diseases aggravated by coronavirus] is greater than the variety of fatalities in Belarus over these 3 months,” the Belarusian leader stated, as priced quote by the resource.