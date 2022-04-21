“Nikol Pashinyan’s visit and the discussions that took place between different representatives of the Armenian government and Russia’s partners, first of all, were needed by Russia, and it was in the context of Russia-West relations and the Ukrainian war,” Artsakh movement. What opportunities did we miss? Why? “What can we fix today?” Said Boris Navasardyan, President of the Yerevan Press Club.

According to him, Russia wanted to show that it is not isolated. “I am convinced that Russia has been making great efforts in recent days and weeks to make possible meetings and visits from other countries as well. But only with Belarus and Armenia succeeded. Of course, the content of Lukashenko and Pashinyan’s visits is somewhat different. Lukashenko openly supported Russia in its war with Ukraine, and Armenia did so in disguise, because the documents under discussion contain provisions that contradict the West and Ukraine.

One example is biological security negotiations. This is one of the main points that Russia quotes as an argument for why it started its aggressive actions against Ukraine. In fact, by moving in that direction of cooperation, we are affirming that we are no longer a neutral party in this war. The same goes for information security. We can very well see that in this war the information component in Ukraine is probably the second after the direct hostilities. “And here, too, by agreeing to cooperate with Russia, we have in fact thrown down the gauntlet to Ukraine and the whole West.”

According to Boris Navasardyan, the same refers to the issue of increasing Russia’s investments. “Russia and major Russian companies are under sanctions, and it is assumed that the investments will come from him. This means that Armenia opposes the sanctions and in fact blames the West for imposing them. “Azerbaijan, by pursuing a rather flexible policy, was able to show that it was on Ukraine’s side. Although it was no secret to Aliyev on February 22 that Russia was preparing an attack on Ukraine, he signed a strategic partnership document with that country.”

Gohar HAKOBYAN

Photo by Media Center