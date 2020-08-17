Lukashenko offers to hand over power after referendum By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters A view reveals a picture of Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Moscow



By Andrei Makhovsky

MINSK (Reuters) – Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, stated on Monday he would be prepared to hold brand-new elections and hand over power after a constitutional referendum, an effort to calm mass demonstrations and strikes that present the most significant difficulty yet to his guideline.

He made the deal, which he firmly insisted would not be provided on while he was under pressure from protesters, after banished opposition political leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya stated she wanted to lead the nation.

In an indication of his growing vulnerability, Lukashenko dealt with heckling and chants of “step down” throughout a speech to employees at one of the big state-run factories that are the pride of his Soviet- design financial design and core assistance base.

He deals with the risk of European Union sanctions after a bloody crackdown on demonstrations following what demonstrators state was his rigged re-election success recently. He mentions main outcomes that offered him simply over 80% of the vote.

Officials in Washington and the EU desire Russia not to meddle in what President Donald Trump called a “terrible situation”, after Moscow informed Lukashenko it was prepared …