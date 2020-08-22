Lukashenko must leave sooner or later, opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya says By Reuters

VILNIUS (Reuters) – The individuals of Belarus will not enable President Alexander Lukashenko to treat them as prior to and he will need to leave sooner or later, his primary challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, informed Reuters in an interview.

She likewise stated she was getting a great deal of calls from global leaders, consisting of Britain and Germany, which all she was asking for was to support the Belarusian public and regard the nation’s sovereignty.

Tsikhanouskaya stated she felt safe in neighbouring Lithuania which she had bodyguards around her, however decreased to comment even more on her security.

