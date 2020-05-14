Lukashenko insists Russia should reduce gas price for Belarus – Panorama

Belarus should have the ability to purchase Russian pure gas at decrease costs, since Russia sells its gas to Europe at as much as $70 for 1,000 cubic meters, whereas Minsk continues shopping for it at $127, President Alexander Lukashenko mentioned on Thursday, based on Sputnik information company report.

“I learned yesterday that Russia sells natural gas to Europe, in this tough times, at up to $70, at $65-68, but certainly not $127, like to Belarus. What kind of situation is it, and what can we expect in the future? This is not right, especially given that this year marks the 75th anniversary [of victory in World War II], and Germany buys natural gas at up to $70 … certainly not $127,” Lukashenko mentioned, as quoted by the supply.