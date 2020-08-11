Lukashenko faces further night of protests over Belarus polls

Protests flared for a 2nd night in Belarus, after strongman Alexander Lukashenko declared a disputed governmental election success over primary opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Election authorities stated on Monday that Mr Lukashenko, 65, had actually won more than 80 percent of the vote in Sunday’s polls, which Ms Tikhanovskaya, whose rallies have actually drawn big crowds in towns around the nation in current weeks, had actually taken simply 10 percent.

Claims of a landslide win for Mr Lukashenko set off big protests and a harsh crackdown from authorities on Sunday night, and stress appeared once again on Monday as thousands of Belarusians required to the streets again.

Police sealed big locations of the centre of the capital Minsk and utilized batons, stun grenades and rubber bullets to distribute protesters.

Nasha Niva, a Belarusian site, stated that a person of its reporters had actually been struck in the foot by a rubber bullet after authorities opened fire on a group of press reporters.

The Belarus interior ministry stated one protester in Minsk had actually passed away when an incendiary gadget he was supposedly trying to toss at authorities took off in his hand.

Local media likewise reported clashes in cities such as Grodno and Brest, and other smaller sized towns.

During protests on Sunday night, Belarusian security forces likewise jailed about 3,000 …