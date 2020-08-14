Lukashenko denies rumors he is abroad – Panorama

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Friday that he is “alive and is not abroad.” He was speaking at a conference on the work of the building market, according to TASS.

“To start with, I am still alive and not abroad, as some ‘well-informed’ individuals here state – ‘the president has left the country and is abroad.’ Today, on August 14, we are fulfilling to talk about the work of the building market,” BelTA news firm estimates him as stating.

Alexander Lukashenko declared a 6th term in workplace in an election last Sunday, setting off mass demonstrations inBelarus Two protesters have actually supposedly passed away in the discontent. Hundreds of individuals have actually been hurt and thousands apprehended.