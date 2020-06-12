Lukashenko calls for using local fuels instead of ‘begging for oil and gas’ – Panorama

It is necessary to more earnestly use local fuels in the united states and consolidate the export of the relevant services and products. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko gave the relevant guidelines during the government conference, BelTA news agency reported.

The president noticed that, for instance, peat, wood chips and shavings literally lie under one’s feet. “While we have to go and beg for natural gas and oil. These resources should be utilized. Vitebsk Oblast has learned how to do it. This experience should be spread onto the entire country because we have enough timber that is thrown away,” the Belarusian leader said.